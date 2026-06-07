UK MPs raise concerns over communication blackout in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

A group of more than 30 British parliamentarians, led by Labour MP Imran Hussain, has written to UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressing concern over reports of a communications blackout, arrests and escalating tensions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), urging the British government to seek clarity from Islamabad and push for de-escalation.

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In a letter, the MPs said they had received representations from British Kashmiris unable to contact relatives in the region amid reports of internet and mobile service disruptions, restrictions on communications and a broader lockdown in PoK.

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The parliamentarians said they had been approached by constituents across the United Kingdom who were unable to establish contact with family members in the region, leading to anxiety and uncertainty among the British Kashmiri community.

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The letter also referred to reports of arrests, including those of British nationals, and alleged restrictions on communication and public protest. It expressed concern over what it described as a breakdown in dialogue between authorities and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee, a civil society platform that has spearheaded protests in PoJK over electricity tariffs, governance issues and economic grievances.

While acknowledging that information emerging from rapidly evolving situations can vary, the MPs argued that communication restrictions in politically sensitive environments risk aggravating tensions and undermining public confidence.

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The group sought specific clarifications from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), including its assessment of the reported communications shutdown, the steps being taken to assist British nationals in the region and what representations the UK government had made or intended to make to the authorities in Pakistan and PoK regarding the restoration of communications.

The lawmakers also asked what efforts Britain was undertaking to encourage the resumption of dialogue between authorities and protest groups and prevent further escalation.

“The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the many British Kashmiris with deep family and community ties to the region, deserve peace, stability, and the opportunity for their concerns to be addressed through dialogue rather than confrontation,” the letter stated.

The letter comes amid months of unrest in PoJK, where protests over inflation, electricity charges and governance issues have periodically brought demonstrators into confrontation with Pakistani authorities. The region has witnessed repeated shutdowns, arrests and deployment of security forces as Islamabad seeks to contain growing public discontent.