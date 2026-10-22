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Home / World / UK MPs table motion highlighting India’s sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir

UK MPs table motion highlighting India’s sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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London [UK], October 22 (ANI): A motion tabled in the UK Parliament ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Accession Day has reaffirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of India over Jammu and Kashmir, while expressing concern over terrorism in the region.

The Early Day Motion (EDM), titled Jammu and Kashmir Accession Day, notes that October 26 marks the anniversary of the execution of the Instrument of Accession by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947. It also recognises the significance of the date for communities that commemorate Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional accession to the Indian Union.

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The motion expresses sympathy for civilians killed and injured in acts of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, including in Pakistan-occupied regions. It also highlights the continuing impact of terror incidents that have resulted in casualties among civilians and security personnel.

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The motion further expresses concern over the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, noting that members of the community remain vulnerable to terrorism and intimidation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

It underscores the importance of strong and constructive bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and India.

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It also acknowledges the contribution of British communities of Jammu and Kashmiri heritage to the United Kingdom’s cultural, social and civic life.

Welcoming peaceful commemorations in the UK, the motion says such events can promote historical awareness, cultural exchange and civic participation. It also calls for constructive dialogue, community cohesion and respect for international norms and sovereign boundaries in discussions concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

The motion lists Conservative MP Bob Blackman, representing Harrow East, as its primary sponsor. Democratic Unionist Party MP Jim Shannon and Labour MP Gill Furniss are also listed as signatories.

The parliamentary record shows that the motion was signed by Blackman on October 12, 2026, and by Shannon and Furniss on October 13, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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