UK net migration drops to 204,000 in June 2025

London [United Kingdom], November 28 (ANI/WAM): The Office for National Statistics said that net migration to the UK fell by two-thirds in the year to June to 204,000, after sharp falls in arrivals combined with a slight rise in the number of people leaving the country.

Advertisement

Net migration peaked at 906,000 in the year to June 2023. There was a net outflow of both EU and UK citizens in the 12 months to June 2025, with a majority of the UK citizens leaving under the age of 35. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)