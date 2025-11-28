UK net migration drops to 204,000 in June 2025

London [United Kingdom], November 28 (ANI/WAM): The Office for National Statistics said that net migration to the UK fell by two-thirds in the year to June to 204,000, after sharp falls in arrivals combined with a slight rise in the number of people leaving the country.
Net migration peaked at 906,000 in the year to June 2023. There was a net outflow of both EU and UK citizens in the 12 months to June 2025, with a majority of the UK citizens leaving under the age of 35. (ANI/WAM)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now