UK opens 2nd ballot for visa scheme for Indians

PTI

London, July 25

The British government on Tuesday opened its second ballot under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme for Indians aged between 18 and 30 years with graduate-level qualifications for visas to the United Kingdom.

The ballot, which closes on July 27, offers eligible young Indians the opportunity to live, work or study in PM Rishi Sunak-led UK for up to two years.“Ballot closes at 1.30 pm on July 27,” the British High Commission in New Delhi tweeted. There are a total of 3,000 places available under the scheme for the year 2023 and UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) said that most places were given in the first ballot which took place in February.

The remaining places will be chosen at random from this month’s ballot. While it’s free to enter the ballot, applicants are told they must only enter if they plan to apply for the visa, which costs GBP 259, and are able to meet the financial and other requirements.

#England #London