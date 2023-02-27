 UK opposition ready to back new Northern Ireland Brexit deal : The Tribune India

UK opposition ready to back new Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Keir Starmer says he believes it is ‘almost inevitable’ that the European Court of Justice will continue to play a role in governing any deal in Northern Ireland

UK opposition ready to back new Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer speaks at an event in London, Britain, on February 27, 2023. Reuters



London, February 26

Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader said on Monday he expects his party to back a new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, and he set out plans for the economy while warning that the country may soon be poorer than eastern European nations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland on Monday after a meeting with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Despite not having seen the details of the government’s deal to resolve tensions caused by the 2020 post-Brexit arrangements governing the British province, Labour leader Keir Starmer said any agreement would be an “improvement”.

Answering questions after a speech on the economy in central London, Starmer said he believed it is “almost inevitable” that the European Court of Justice will continue to play a role in governing any deal in Northern Ireland.

Asked if he would back the deal, Starmer said: “Yes. We haven’t seen the deal yet, but I’m completely across what the issues are and what the practical solutions are.

“Frankly, any step in those directions is going to be an improvement on what we’ve got, which is why I can say with confidence we expect to be able to back the deal.” Setting out his battlelines for the next national election, expected in 2024, Starmer last week promised to ensure Britain has the fastest growing economy among the G7 on a sustained basis if it wins power.

Britain’s economy narrowly avoided recession in late 2022 but faces a difficult 2023 as the effects of double-digit inflation hit households.

Labour published an analysis showing a measure of living standards in Britain could fall behind that of Poland by 2030 and eventually Hungary and Romania without changes to policy.

The party said that, based on average 0.5% annual growth between 2010 and 2021 in Britain, that figure would fall behind Poland’s per capita GDP by 2030 if Poland kept up its 3.6% average annual growth.

The comparison was based on purchasing power parity, a measure that takes into account what money can buy in different countries and usually shows narrower differences than in unadjusted comparisons.

Poland, a former communist state, has experienced rapid growth since joining the European Union in 2004, in part thanks to the injection of hundreds of billions of euros worth of development funding from the bloc. Like Britain, it is experiencing high inflation and an expected slowdown.

Labour did not respond to a request for details on who had conducted the analysis.

Using the same analysis, the party said that by 2040, Britain on its current trajectory would fall $12,000 per person behind Romania and $8,000 per person behind Hungary, providing they also remained on the same trajectory. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

2
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

3
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

5
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

6
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

7
Punjab Rift deepens

Punjab Govt to move Supreme Court on Budget session

8
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

9
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

10
Punjab

After Ajnala clash, police learn 'gatka'

Don't Miss

View All
I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Top News

Exit polls: BJP to retain Tripura, Meghalaya sees four-cornered contest

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

Counting of votes in Nagaland and Meghalaya along with that ...

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection wit...

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP is “jealous" of AAP'...

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3 is the last d...

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

High Court Bench dismisses batch of petitions assailing the ...


Cities

View All

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

Don’t worry, Delhi jails are enjoyment: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj to party workers

LG Anil Baijal put final stamp on excise policy papers, he should be probed, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across Jalandhar city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Jalandhar: Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

Jalandhar boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery