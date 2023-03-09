UK parliament to hold first debate and vote on illegal migration bill on March 13

London, March 9
Britain’s parliament will debate and vote on the government’s Illegal Migration Bill for the first time on March 13, the leader of the House of Commons said on Thursday.
The second reading of the bill, which seeks to bar the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel, is a debate on its main principles.
No amendments can be made to the text at this point, but at the end of the debate a vote will be held on whether the bill proceeds to the next stage the legislative process. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Fardidkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...
Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66
Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained o...
Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba
Satish Kaushik called Neena Gupta Nanay and she called him K...