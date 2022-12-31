UK pharmacist with Indian roots jailed

PTI

London, December 30

An Indian-origin pharmacist who supplied a drug addict with illegal under-the-counter drugs has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by a UK court.

Dushyant Patel, 67, a London pharmacist with more than 40 years experience, had supplied Class C drugs, or drugs that are illegal under UK law to possess, supply or prescribe, to a drug user for months in 2020, according to a court report by ‘Norwich Evening News’.

Local police identified Patel as a suspect four months after the death in Norwich, eastern England, of Alisha Siddiqi, whose body was found at a property in the city in August 2020. The prosecution said he was receiving money in exchange.