UK: Plane crashes AT London Southend Airport runway minutes after takeoff

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): A small plane crashed into a ball of fire and black plumes at London Southend Airport runway on Sunday, New York Post reported.

The explosion hit London Southend Airport at around 4pm (local time), with eyewitnesses describing the horrific crash that left them trembling.

"I saw the huge fireball from my window," a local Dan Hill told UKNIP, as reported by the New York Post.

"I'm still shaking like mad. I've never seen anything like it," he added.

Southend Airport is an international travel hub about 35 miles east of central London in Southend-on-Sea, as per The New York Post.

Essex Police said they were working with emergency services to investigate the crash, with no information yet on how many people were aboard the plane or their condition.

Officials have warned the public to steer clear of the area, with the nearby Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club evacuated.

Southend West and Leigh MP David Burton-Sampson said he was aware of the incident and monitoring the response at the airport.

I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport. Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work. My thoughts are with everyone involved. 🙏🏽 — David Burton-Sampson MP (@DavidBSampson) July 13, 2025

"I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport. Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work.

My thoughts are with everyone involved," he said in a post on X.

The London Southend Airport said in a post on X, "We can confirm there has been a serious incident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general aviation aircraft. We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible."

We can confirm there has been a serious incident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general aviation aircraft. We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible. — London Southend Airport (@SouthendAirport) July 13, 2025

The crash comes as a chilling reminder of an Air India plane crash, which crashed minutes after its takeoff in Ahemdabad.

On June 12, Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. It struck a hostel building of BJ Medical College, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

