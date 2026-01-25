UK plans to create 'British FBI' to bring national investigations under single police force

The British government said on Sunday that it will unveil plans this week to create a new national police force, dubbed the "British FBI," to take charge of complex investigations such as counterterrorism, fraud, online child abuse and criminal gangs.

The National Police Service will bring under the same umbrella the work of existing agencies dealing with terrorism and crime, police helicopters and policing of the roads, and regional organised crime units in England and Wales.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the new body will lift the burden on the 43 local police forces in England and Wales, helping them focus solely on day-to-day crimes within their jurisdictions.

"Some local forces lack the skills or resources they need to fight complex modern crime such as fraud, online child abuse or organised criminal gangs," she said.

Mahmood said the current model was "built for a different century" and that the new body will attract "world-class talent" as well as help to keep a lid on costs by moving procurement to one national force.

She said the full proposals will be unveiled to Parliament on Monday. Other changes expected include slashing the number of police forces in England and Wales and changes to how police officers are recruited and managed.

The prospect of change was widely welcomed within police circles, with London's Metropolitan Police, which takes the lead on counterterrorism, welcoming the creation of a single national service.