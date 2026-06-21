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Home / World / UK PM Starmer may resign as early as Monday amid leadership speculation: Report

UK PM Starmer may resign as early as Monday amid leadership speculation: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 07:18 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 21 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer could announce his resignation as early as Monday and may also set out a timetable for stepping down. However, a government source has pushed back on the claim, stating that Starmer "remained focused on getting on with the job of governing," Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a report from Britain's newspaper The Observer.

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According to the report, the pressure on Starmer has intensified in recent months and escalated sharply after Labour Party rival Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat on Friday, which could enable him to mount a formal leadership challenge.

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Reuters, citing The Observer, further reported that Starmer had been in discussions with his wife at his Chequers country residence before taking a final decision and that senior Labour figures were anticipating a possible statement on his future as soon as Monday.

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However, the government source reiterated that the Prime Minister remains committed to his responsibilities, pointing to his earlier statements.

Starmer had on Friday said he "would fight any challenge to his leadership and urged Labour not to tear itself apart with infighting."

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Despite leading Labour to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, Starmer has reportedly faced growing internal dissent following controversies and policy reversals, which critics say have impacted public confidence in his government.

The report suggests that more than 100 Labour MPs--around a quarter of the party's parliamentary strength--have publicly called for him to either resign or outline a clear exit timeline.

Starmer concluded his position was becoming untenable after consultations with cabinet colleagues, advisers, donors and trade union leaders, as reported by The Observer, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Burnham is being viewed within Labour circles as a leading contender to succeed Starmer, either through a negotiated transition or a leadership contest, reported Reuters.

He recently secured a parliamentary seat in a vote in which he overcame competition linked to Nigel Farage's right-wing populist movement, Reform UK.

Potential leadership challengers also include former health minister Wes Streeting, who has indicated a willingness to contest the leadership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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