 UK PM Sunak shares mother's homemade 'barfi' with Ukraine President Zelenskyy : The Tribune India

UK PM Sunak shares mother's homemade 'barfi' with Ukraine President Zelenskyy

The 43-year-old British-Indian leader posts a reel over the weekend on his official Instagram

UK PM Sunak shares mother's homemade 'barfi' with Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Photo: @ANI



PTI

London, June 19

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed that he shared some barfi (Indian sweet) made by his mother with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Ukrainian President's recent visit to Downing Street.

The 43-year-old British-Indian leader posted a reel over the weekend on his official Instagram account of an interview during which he shared the moment his mother Usha's homemade delicacy was enjoyed by the Ukrainian leader.

The incident goes back to last month when Sunak made a quick visit to his hometown of Southampton to launch a new government scheme for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) to expand the role of high street pharmacies.

“They [parents] were upset because I had come to visit the pharmacy that my mum ran earlier in the week. I hadn't told them I was back in Southampton, they were very upset; they tried to come and see me, but it wasn't possible,” he said.

“My mum had got some Indian sweets that she wanted to give me that she'd made, called barfi, that she couldn't give me then but then she managed to give them to me at a football match, which was important to her.

"Oddly enough, I saw President Zelenskyy on the Monday after that, and he and I were chatting, and he was hungry. So, I actually gave him some of my mum's barfi…she was thrilled by that,” he said.

Sunak has often spoken about his family-run Sunak Pharmacy in the southern England port city of Southampton, where he was born and helped out his mother as a schoolboy.

“When I talk about the NHS, I'm talking about my family's calling. My dad [Yashvir] was a doctor, and I grew up working in the pharmacy…with my mum,” he said last month.

Sunak has developed a close bond with the Ukrainian President since taking charge at 10 Downing Street in October last year and assured him of the UK's diplomatic and military support in the country's conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy last visited the UK in early May, when the Sunak-led government confirmed that Britain will supply long-range missiles to Ukraine in support of its counter-offensive in the ongoing conflict.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra is the 'coolest' baraati at Karan Deol's wedding, sets mood with some bhangra and dhol beats

3
Punjab

Punjab govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC flays move

4
Punjab

Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded

5
Himachal

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

6
Punjab

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

7
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

8
Punjab

Husband, wife arrested for forging property documents to get Rs 30-crore bank loan in Punjab’s Kharar

9
Diaspora

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

10
Punjab

Punjab cabinet moves resolution to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to make Gurbani transmission 'free for all'

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Top News

Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple in Cabinet meeting today

Punjab cabinet moves resolution to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to make Gurbani transmission 'free for all'

It will be tabled in the special session of the Assembly for...

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Quoting preliminary information, the officials say Nijjar wa...

Video: Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton city?

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...

Fourth session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins with obituary references

Special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins with obituary references

Those paid tributes include former chief minister Parkash Si...

Ravi Sinha appointed new RAW chief

IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed RAW chief

Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of t...


Cities

View All

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Canal water yet to be released in Tarn Taran

Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Suvidha Kendra employee held for ~20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

Suvidha Kendra employee held for Rs 20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Diarrhoea outbreak in Lalru: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

Drizzle brings relief, day's temperature dips 5°C in Chandigarh

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

At 289m, Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Ph-IV plan

International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held

DU student stabbed to death

Court notes delay in trial, gives bail to robbery accused

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

Schools told to provide information to Nawanshahr-based RTI activist

Woman bags national award for using sports to empower the poor

Amritsar travel agent booked for selling off Indian woman in Oman

Centre to help women stuck in Gulf: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Paddy sowing begins from today in district

Rohan makes city proud with AIR 358

CIA cops trek 18 km to catch 'Dacoit Hasina'

Open House: what should be done to tackle Unscheduled outages, shortage of water supply in summers?

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Mobile seized from jail inmate