UK Police investigate claims Chinese Embassy staff used stun batons on Tibetan protesters

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into allegations that security personnel at the Chinese Embassy in London used high-voltage stun batons, classified as prohibited weapons under UK law, to intimidate peaceful Tibetan demonstrators during a candlelight vigil, according to Phayul.

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As reported by Phayul, the incident took place on the evening of July 3 outside the Chinese Embassy on Portland Place in central London, where members of the Tibetan community and human rights supporters had gathered to pay tribute to Lobga Rangzen, a Tibetan independence activist who died after self-immolating outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2.

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According to the report, widely circulated videos released by London-based advocacy group Free Tibet appear to show Chinese embassy security personnel allegedly brandishing live, sparking stun batons and pointing them towards peaceful demonstrators in what campaigners described as an attempt to intimidate the gathering.

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The footage prompted the Metropolitan Police to respond after the incident was reported.

Phayul reported that the incident has sparked renewed concerns over alleged transnational repression by Beijing, with Tibetan organisations and rights groups describing the confrontation as an example of intimidation extending beyond China's borders.

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Community leaders argued that Tibetans and other critics of the Chinese government living overseas are increasingly facing pressure and threats, even while exercising their democratic rights abroad.

As highlighted by Phayul, Rabga, Campaigns Lead at Free Tibet, linked the incident to the UK government's approval of China's proposed mega-embassy in London, warning that the project could embolden further intimidation of Tibetan, Uyghur, Hong Kong and other dissident communities in the United Kingdom.

He urged the Metropolitan Police to conduct a thorough investigation and called on the British government to reconsider its decision on the embassy project.

The incident has reignited political debate over the proposed Chinese mega-embassy, with critics arguing that the development could increase concerns over the safety and freedom of exiled communities and activists living in Britain.

Supporters of the campaign have called for stronger safeguards to ensure that peaceful protesters can exercise their rights without fear of intimidation.

According to Phayul, Tibetan advocacy groups are now demanding accountability as the Metropolitan Police investigation continues.

They have urged British authorities to ensure that any alleged attempts to intimidate peaceful demonstrators are thoroughly investigated and that those responsible, if found to have violated UK law, are held accountable. (ANI)

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