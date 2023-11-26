UK police leaflets warn anti-war protesters against racist chants

PTI

London, November 25

The Metropolitan Police in London used leaflets to warn protesters against using racist language or inciteful activities that could lead to their arrest as another set of demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas conflict hit the streets on Saturday.

“The Israel-Gaza conflict is continuing and here in London we are still seeing the cumulative impact of continued protest, increasing tensions, and rising hate crime against people,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan.

“That fear and anxiety is particularly felt by our Jewish and Muslim communities. We know a lot more about the cumulative impact of these protests than we did seven weeks ago and that is reflected in our approach,” he said.

He said the public would see further communication over the weekend, both online and in the form of leaflets, which officers will share with protesters along the march route.

