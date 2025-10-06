UK: Police probe violence inside mosque

London [UK], October 6 (ANI): Police in the UK are investigating a suspected arson attack on a mosque in southern England as a "hate crime" as a spate of violent crime against religious sites is reported, as per Al Jazeera.

Officers were called to the site of an arson attack on Phyllis Avenue in Peacehaven, East Sussex, just before 10pm (local time) on Saturday, local police said.

The fire damaged the front entrance of the mosque and a car, they said, adding that no one was injured. Images and footage shared online show a burned-out car at the entrance of the mosque.

Sussex Police also shared images of two masked men dressed in dark clothing, and appealed for help from the public to identify them.

According to a report on CNN, which quoted a volunteer mosque manager, two people were inside the building when two people in balaclavas tried to force the mosque door open and poured petrol onto the steps, setting the building alight.

A spokesperson for the mosque said in a statement that the community was "deeply saddened" by the "shocking" attack. "While the incident has caused damage to our building and vehicles, we are profoundly grateful that no-one was injured."

"This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect, and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values," the statement continued, as per Al Jazeera.

"We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion," it added.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said the attack had caused concerns within the Muslim community. "There is already an increased police presence at the scene, and there are also additional patrols taking place to provide reassurance at other places of worship across the county," Bohanna said, as quoted by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

