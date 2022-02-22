UK publishes Russia sanctions list, including on five banks

Reuters

London, February 22

Britain published sanctions against five Russian banks and three high-net worth individuals, part of a package of measures in response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent.

The full list of sanctions was published on the government website:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was vital for London to hold further powerful sanctions in reserve to impose on Russia if it pursues further action in Ukraine.

"It is absolutely vital that we hold in reserve further powerful sanctions ... in view of what President (Vladimir) Putin may do next," Johnson told parliament.

"We want to stop Russian companies from being able to raise funds in sterling or indeed in dollars ... We want them to stop raising funds on UK markets and we want to strip away the veil that conceals the ownership of property in this country."

