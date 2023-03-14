UK remembers World War heroes

London, March 13

The contribution of soldiers from the Indian subcontinent who sacrificed their lives in the two World Wars was commemorated alongside service men and women from across the Commonwealth at an annual Commonwealth Day ceremony here on Monday.

The Memorial Gates on Constitution Hill played host to defence personnel and diplomats, including Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, to honour the memory of the “volunteers” who fought with the British armed forces.

“What we do here at these gates is more important than ever and always will be,” said Lord Karan Bilimoria, British Indian entrepreneur and Chairman of the Memorial Gates Council.

Meanwhile, the University of Birmingham is launching a unique and prestigious new fully-funded scholarship, including accommodation expenses, for students in India — offering the winner a mentoring opportunity with the University’s Chancellor Lord Karan Bilimoria and leading alumni. — PTI

