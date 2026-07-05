UK Royal Family congratulates US on 250th Independence Day, hails "far-reaching" bilateral ties

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): UK Royal Family extended warm congratulations to US President Donald Trump and the American people on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence, describing the milestone as "a truly historic" moment and reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two countries.

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In a message, King Charles wrote, "My wife and I are delighted to send our warmest congratulations to you and to the people of the United States of America on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of your nation's independence."

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"We were proud and honoured to be able to celebrate this special anniversary during our visit to the United States in April," he added.

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Describing the anniversary as "a truly historic milestone and a moment of great celebration for Americans everywhere," the King said the occasion offered "an opportunity to pause and reflect on the remarkable journey of the United States over the past two and a half centuries, and to honour all that has been achieved since 1776."

Highlighting the evolution of bilateral ties, King Charles said, "The story of the relationship between our two nations is one of extraordinary evolution, from overcoming conflict to forging one of the closest and most productive alliances the world has seen."

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He noted that cooperation between the UK and the US spans "defence and security, trade and investment, science, research, education, culture and the arts," adding that the relationship between the two nations is "unique and far-reaching."

"Together, we face the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow. As I said in my address to the joint Houses of Congress, our shared roots run deep, and they are still vital," he added.

King Charles also expressed confidence in the future of the partnership.

"I am greatly encouraged by the enduring bond between our countries, and by the many connections between our peoples," he said, adding that the two nations have built "a relationship founded on friendship, trust and a belief in liberty, the rule of law and the dignity of all people."

Looking ahead, King Charles said, "As we look ahead to the next 250 years, I have no doubt we will continue to defend our shared values."

He also underlined the shared responsibility of both countries to protect the natural world, saying decisions taken today would determine the future of "our critical natural systems" and contribute to the prosperity and national security of future generations.

Concluding the message, the King said, "The connection between our peoples is one that I trust will only grow stronger with time. As you mark this momentous occasion, my wife and I send our warmest good wishes to you and to the people of the United States of America, today and in the years ahead."

https://x.com/royalfamily/status/2073361296393695576

On July 4, America is celebrating 250 years of independence.

The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the US is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026.

As the celebrations kick off in the US, First Lady Melania Trump extended wishes and in a post on X said, "Freedom is more than a constitutional principle. Individual Liberty is the foundation that lets one create, build businesses, challenge convention, and pursue ideas without fear. Self-determination inspires different thinking. It's the same free will our founders fought for in 1776 - and the same natural rights America protects today. Happy 250th birthday, USA!"

The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. (ANI)

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