UK: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik awarded "The Fred Darrington" for his contributions to art form

UK: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik awarded "The Fred Darrington" for his contributions to art form

Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been awarded 'The Fred Darrington' in the United Kingdom for his contributions to the art form.
ANI
Updated At : 10:11 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Weymouth [UK], April 5 (ANI):

The first British Sand Master Award was presented during the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival held in Weymouth.

To mark the occasion, Pattnaik created a 10-foot-high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha with the message "World Peace."

This year's festival saw participation from several international sand artists, who showcased a wide range of intricate and creative sculptures. The event also commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of legendary sand sculptor Fred Darrington from Weymouth, after whom the award is named.

The award and medal were presented to Pattnaik by the Mayor of Weymouth, Jon Orell. Director of Sandworld, Mark Andersen, and co-founder David Hicks, were also present at the ceremony. Naorem J Singh, Minister (TNC and Culture) at the Indian High Commission in London, attended the event as well.

Organisers noted that this was the first time the award had been presented to an Indian artist.

Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, has participated in over 65 international sand sculpture championships and festivals worldwide, earning numerous accolades for his work.

On this occasion, Pattnaik said, "Big day for me to get the award in 2025. As an artist, for me it is very big. I dedicate this to all my fans and those who encouraged me." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

