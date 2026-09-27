UK: Several men arrested on suspicion of explosives-related offences near RAF Fairford base, used by US

London [UK], September 27 (ANI): Police in western England have arrested several men on suspicion of explosives-related offences following a major security incident near RAF Fairford, a strategic air base frequently utilised by US military forces.

The local response escalated rapidly in Whelford, a small village situated directly adjacent to the base.

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In a statement, Gloucestershire Police declared a major incident and initiated precautionary evacuations for residents near the site. The force confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody under the Explosives Act, prompting the deployment of specialist military personnel.

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"The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles," Gloucestershire Police stated, noting that evacuees are being sheltered at a nearby leisure center. While a safety cordon remains established around the active scene, police sought to temper public concern, adding, "We’d like to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained. We are working closely with our partners and are enacting the well-rehearsed plans we have in place.”

According to CNN, the proximity of the arrests to RAF Fairford highlights the sensitive nature of the operation. The base serves as a crucial forward operating site for US Global Strike Command, the entity tasked with conducting long-distance strategic strikes, and houses the 501st Combat Support Wing.

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Historically, the facility has played a pivotal role in transatlantic power projection, hosting heavy aircraft such as US B-1 bombers involved in targeted operations in the Middle East, including against Iranian-backed targets.

Because of the base's high-profile operational role, military authorities have remained tight-lipped regarding specific security adjustments following the arrests. A US Air Force spokesperson stationed at Fairford told CNN, "For operational security reasons, we will not discuss specific force protection measures.”

The investigation remains active as military bomb-disposal units continue inspecting the impounded vehicles and surrounding area.

Earlier in July, the UK government said its armed forces are prepared to protect the country from any form of attack after Iran warned that British military facilities used to support US strikes against Tehran could become "legitimate targets".

"Our Armed Forces are ready to keep the United Kingdom safe from any kind of attacks, whether it's on our soil or from abroad. The UK stands ready 24/7 to defend itself," the government spokesperson said, as quoted by CNN.

The warning from London came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to target RAF Fairford, a Royal Air Force base in southwest England, alleging that the facility was being used by the United States to launch military operations against Iran.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the decision of the new British ruling council to make its military bases and facilities available to prepare and facilitate illegal US military attacks against the Iranian nation," the Foreign Ministry stated, as quoted by IRIB.

The IRGC, in a separate statement carried by IRIB, said any military base used to launch attacks on Iranian territory would be considered a valid target.

The IRGC also accused Washington of using B-1 aircraft operating from Fairford after allegedly exhausting missile capabilities from naval platforms in the Indian Ocean. It claimed to have carried out further operations against US-linked targets.

RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire has been used as a forward operating base for US strategic bombers and other aircraft during the conflict with Iran.

B-1 Lancer bombers began arriving at the base in early March, followed by B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, with both types conducting missions against Iran from the facility. This came after the UK government gave the US Air Force permission to use Fairford to carry ⁠out strikes on Iranian missile sites that were attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported. (ANI)

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