UK signs £350 million defence deal with India

UK [London], October 9 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Thursday signed a new £350 million defence deal with India that will support hundreds of jobs in Northern Ireland while supplying India, "a key strategic partner," with air defence missiles and launchers, the UK government said in a statement.

The contract is set to deliver UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) built in Belfast to the Indian Army, delivering on the Government's Plan for Change in another significant boost for the UK defence industry.

According to the UK government, the project secures over 700 jobs in Northern Ireland, as the air defence missiles and launchers to be manufactured for the Indian Army are the same as those currently being manufactured in Belfast for Ukraine.

The deal paves the way for a broader complex weapons partnership between the UK and India, currently under negotiation between the two governments.

Furthermore, the UK government noted that a "new milestone" has also been reached in the UK and India's cooperation on electric-powered engines for naval ships, as both countries signed the Implementing Arrangement to advance collaboration to the next stage, worth an initial £ 250 million.

It comes during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's two-day visit to Mumbai, and as the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) participates in complex air and naval exercises in the Indian Ocean with the Indian Military, in a further sign of the growing strategic partnership between both countries, the statement noted.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said, "The defence deals announced today show how our growing strategic partnership with India will boost UK business and jobs."

"I am hopeful that this will pave the way for a deeper relationship between our two defence industries, particularly in the development of electric engines for naval ships and in air defence," he added.

"As we deepen our defence relationship with India, we will harness the UK defence industry as an engine for growth, securing vital jobs in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK. The UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, commenced Exercise Konkan with the Indian Navy on Sunday, October 5, in the Western Indian Ocean, marking another major engagement with partners in the Indo-Pacific," Healey stated.

The UK CSG, currently on an eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region known as Operation Highmast, linked up with the Indian Navy's Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, to begin four days of complex maritime exercises involving ships, submarines, and aircraft from both forces, the UK government noted.

Following the completion of the exercise, CSG units will visit Mumbai and Goa. During these visits, in addition to enhanced military interactions, the UK CSG will promote engagements between UK and Indian industries, facilitate cultural exchanges, and participate in outreach activities within the local communities. (ANI)

