UK to grant visas to graduates from world’s best universities

LONDON, May 30
Britain will offer work visas to graduates from the world’s best universities in an expansion of its post-Brexit immigration system that is designed to attract the “best and brightest” workers.
Since leaving the European Union, Britain has ended the priority given to EU citizens and introduced a points-based immigration system that ranks applicants on everything from their qualifications and language skills to the type of job offered to them.
Under the scheme announced on Monday, graduates with a bachelors or masters degree from the top 50 universities abroad can apply for a two-year work visa and will be allowed to bring family members with them. Those who receive doctorates can apply for a three-year visa.
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said it would enable Britain to grow as an international hub for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder
In spotlight following Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle
Cabinet meet, training for MLAs deferred | DGP VK Bhawra wa...
Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents
The accused did not flee the spot after the crime but waited...