UK to grant visas to graduates from world’s best universities

PTI

LONDON, May 30

Britain will offer work visas to graduates from the world’s best universities in an expansion of its post-Brexit immigration system that is designed to attract the “best and brightest” workers.

Since leaving the European Union, Britain has ended the priority given to EU citizens and introduced a points-based immigration system that ranks applicants on everything from their qualifications and language skills to the type of job offered to them.

Under the scheme announced on Monday, graduates with a bachelors or masters degree from the top 50 universities abroad can apply for a two-year work visa and will be allowed to bring family members with them. Those who receive doctorates can apply for a three-year visa.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said it would enable Britain to grow as an international hub for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.