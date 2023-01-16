 UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russia hits Kyiv : The Tribune India

Smoke rises over a building hit by Russian strikes in Dnipro. Reuters



Kyiv, January 14

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery system to Ukraine amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities.

Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement that he made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems after speaking to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday.

It did not say when the tanks were to be delivered or how many.

British media has reported that four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after.

They did not cite sources.

The announcement came several hours after a series of explosions rocked Kyiv on Saturday morning.

An infrastructure object was hit in what Ukrainian officials said was a missile attack.

Explosions were heard in the Dniprovskyi district, a residential area on the left bank of the Dnieper River, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko also said that fragments of a missile fell on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskyi district on the right bank, and a fire briefly broke out in a building there.

No casualties have been reported so far.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether several facilities in Kyiv were targeted or just the one that was reported hit.

The Ukrainian capital hasn’t been attacked with missiles since New Year’s night, Jan. 1.

In the outlying Kyiv region, a residential building in the village of Kopyliv was hit, and windows of the houses nearby were blown out, Tymoshenko said.

A total of 18 private houses were damaged in the region, according to regional Gov. Oleksii Kuleba.

“There are damaged roofs and windows,” but no casualties, Kuleba said in a Telegram post. He added that a fire has been contained at a “critical infrastructure facility” in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, two Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, the governor of the Kharkiv region reported.

Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces fired two S-300 missiles at the industrial district of Kharkiv.

The strikes targeted “energy and industrial objects of Kharkiv and the (outlying) region,” Syniehubov said.

No casualties have been reported, but emergency power cuts in the city and other settlements of the region were possible, the official said.

The attacks follow conflicting reports on the fate of the fiercely contested salt mining town of Soledar, in Ukraine’s embattled east.

Russia claims that its forces have captured the town, a development that would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of humiliating setbacks on the battlefield. — AP

