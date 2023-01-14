UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv

Kyiv, January 14
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday the U.K. will provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems to support Ukraine.
Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement that he made the pledge after speaking to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.
It did not say when the tanks were to be delivered or how many.
British media has reported that four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after.
They did not cite sources. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Main accused in Punjab Police constable's killing injured in encounter in Zirakpur, arrested
Yuvraj Singh alias Jora has been admitted to a hospital with...
'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speech
Hate speeches complete menace, we want free and balanced pre...
Cold northeasterly winds blowing towards plains, IMD predicts dip in Delhi-NCR temperature from Sunday
In Himachal Pradesh, Manali received 23 cm of snow, while Sh...
India’s counter response shows country won’t be coerced by anybody: EAM Jaishankar
He added that the country will do everything to ensure its s...
Watch: ‘Should I close the police station?’ Haryana Minister Anil Vij is furious over video of cops offering tea to ‘absconding’ accused at police station
Gave the directions for their immediate suspension after a w...