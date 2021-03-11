UK tribunal: Calling man bald harassment

London: Calling a man bald in the workplace falls within the purview of sexual harassment, an employment tribunal in England has said. It had to determine whether a reference to someone's lack of hair was simply an insult or amounted to harassment.
