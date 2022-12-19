UK triple murder: Husband charged with homicide

London, December 18
The male suspect being questioned by UK police in connection with the murder of an Indian nurse and her two children has been charged with three counts of murder and will appear in court on Monday.
Saju Chelavalel, 52, known locally as the husband of the deceased nurse Anju Asok, was charged on Saturday night with the murder of 35-year-old Asok, six-year-old Jeeva Saju and four-year-old Janvi Saju.
