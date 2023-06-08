UK unveils anti-obesity drug pilot scheme

London: British PM Rishi Sunak on Wednesday unveiled a two-year pilot scheme to reduce pressures on the National Health Service which will see general practitioners prescribe “game-changer” anti-obesity drugs to patients. PTI
Israel opens 1st tourist marine nature reserve
Jerusalem: Israel has launched the first tourist marine nature reserve in the Mediterranean Sea off the country’s northern coast.
Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll
Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...
Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines
Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...
Month on, no trace of youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents
7 of 9 accused on run; Losing hope, say kin