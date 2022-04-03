UK watchdog suspends licence of Khalsa TV

PTI

London, April 2

The UK’s media watchdog has suspended the licence of Khalsa Television Limited after an investigation found its KTV channel breached broadcasting rules with Khalistani propaganda.

The Office of Communications (Ofcom) announced its decision this week after serving a suspension notice on the company over a “Prime Time” programme, broadcast on KTV on December 30 last year, for a breach of the Broadcasting Code with content likely to “encourage or incite the commission of a crime or lead to disorder”.

The communications regulator said the 95-minute live discussion included material likely to “incite violence”. “The presenter of the programme made a number of statements throughout the programme which, taken together, promoted violent action, including murder, as an acceptable and necessary form of action to further the Khalistani cause. This was a serious breach of our rules on incitement of crime and disorder,” Ofcom said in a statement. —