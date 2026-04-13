UK will not back blockade of Strait of Hormuz, says PM Starmer
Starmer says it is vital to get the Strait reopened
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that whatever the pressure, Britain would not be dragged into the Iran war and was not supporting a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
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Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Starmer said it was vital to get the Strait reopened.
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"It is, in my view, vital that we get the Strait open and fully open, and that's where we've put all of our efforts in the last few and we'll continue to do so," Starmer said.
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