UK woman was declared dead, wakes up after 40 minutes; on her body partner finds…

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 29

Kirsty Bortoft, a mother of three, shared her experience of what she felt in the 40 minutes for which she was declared “clinically dead” after a medical emergency on January 29, 2021.

She had prepared for a date with partner Stu when the tragedy struck. She was found “lifeless” on a sofa by Stu with her eyes “wide open”.

Stu tried to give her CPR before Kirsty was rushed to a hospital. Doctors tried to save her and told her family that the chances of her survival were bleak.

Kirsty was declared “dead” for 40 minutes before being revived and placed into a medically induced coma.

The anxiety coach, who hails from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, revealed that her partner had found strange hexagonal patterns on her skin.

She further revealed to The Metro that only her “immediate family” was aware of her condition.

“No one at this point knew what was going on apart from my immediate family, but my psychic friend got in touch with my sister and asked what was going on. She said my spirit was in her front room, and I was asking her to write lists for my boys and dad. I told my friend that my body was breaking down and I didn’t think I could get back into it, but she got stern with me and told me to go back.”

She said, “I recall, upon finally coming back to my body, that I knew exactly what I needed to do to heal, like a download of information.

“I realised you don’t die, only your body moves on and that my mission here wasn’t over yet.

"I told the doctor I healed my lungs and he asked how, so I shared my story. I left feeling elated and excited about my recovery."