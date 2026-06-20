UKPNP Chairman raises concerns over human rights situation in PoJK at UNHRC session

Geneva [Switzerland], June 20 (ANI): United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has raised concerns over the political and human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging excessive use of force against protesters, restrictions on civil liberties, and a worsening humanitarian situation in the region.

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In a video message recorded from the United Nations premises on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Kashmiri said his delegation had briefed several international human rights organizations holding consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on recent developments in PoJK.

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According to Kashmiri, the protest movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) continues across the region amid growing public discontent. He alleged that hundreds of people had been injured during recent unrest, while nearly 50 people had lost their lives. He further claimed that, in some cases, the bodies of victims had not been handed over to their families.

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Kashmiri said the organisations were informed about what he described as a deteriorating human rights situation and growing restrictions on political activists. According to him, international human rights groups expressed concern over the reported developments and emphasised the need for meaningful dialogue between the authorities and JAAC leaders.

He also claimed that concerns were raised regarding the inclusion of JAAC members in Pakistan's Fourth Schedule and restrictions imposed on the organisation. Describing JAAC as a movement that has campaigned for fundamental rights over the past three years, Kashmiri argued that attempts to suppress activists and protest leaders would not address public grievances.

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Referring to a recent incident involving activist Umar Nazir, Kashmiri alleged that Nazir was targeted while returning after addressing a public gathering. He claimed that one of Nazir's close associates and a senior JAAC leader was killed in the incident, while many others were injured.

Kashmiri further stated that international human rights organisations had expressed concern over the reported use of force against protesters and stressed the importance of protecting fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and political participation.

He also alleged that several areas of PoJK, including Rawalakot and Kotli, were facing disruptions in the supply of food and essential commodities due to restrictions and blocked transportation routes. According to him, local residents were experiencing increasing hardships as the movement of daily necessities had been affected.

Criticising what he described as the silence of the international community, Kashmiri urged global human rights organisations to closely monitor developments in the region and take note of the concerns being raised by local residents and activists.

The UKPNP chairman maintained that addressing public concerns through peaceful dialogue and democratic engagement was essential for ensuring stability and protecting the rights of the people in PoJK. (ANI)

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