UKPNP condemns firing, alleged drone attacks on protestors in Rawalakot

London [UK], November 5 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has condemned the reported indiscriminate firing, use of excessive force and alleged drone attacks by security forces against peaceful protesters and residential areas in Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), claiming that at least three people were killed and 18 others were seriously injured.

In a press release issued on November 5, 2026, from Geneva, UKPNP spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan said security forces allegedly targeted peaceful sit-ins at Matialmera Bus Terminal, Umar Farooq Chowk and other locations during the early hours of Thursday.

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According to the statement shared by Khan in a post on X, security personnel reportedly used heavy machine guns, armoured vehicles and drones against protesters.

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The three reported fatalities were identified as Atif Jardees, 35, from Chamba Nar Dareek, who was a father of four; Ehtisham Younis, 30, from the same area; and Adil Rashid, 32, from Mang Mor Chahr. At least 18 other young men were reportedly seriously injured in the incidents.

The UKPNP spokesperson further alleged that a house belonging to Shakeel Khan near Matialmera Bus Terminal was destroyed by fire following a drone attack. The statement also referred to disturbing reports claiming that four children may have died in the incident, while stressing that these allegations require urgent independent verification.

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Expressing concern over the developments, Khan said the reported use of lethal force against peaceful and unarmed civilians raised serious human rights concerns and required immediate international scrutiny.

The statement also referred to an earlier communication by UN human rights experts to the Government of Pakistan concerning alleged human rights violations in PoJK, citing UN reference AL PAK 4/2026.

According to the UKPNP, the people of PoJK have been peacefully demanding fundamental rights, essential public services, protection of property, human dignity and the rule of law. It maintained that their demands should not be met with violence, intimidation or collective punishment.

The UKPNP called upon the United Nations, the European Union, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and France -- as well as Germany, to urgently address the deteriorating situation in Rawalakot and other affected areas.

It urged international diplomatic efforts to prioritise the prevention of further violence, civilian protection and respect for human rights.

The party also demanded immediate access for independent international fact-finding missions, human rights organisations and international journalists to Rawalakot and other affected areas.

It called for an independent investigation into the reported killings, injuries, alleged drone attacks, destruction of homes and other allegations of serious human rights violations, stating that transparent investigations were necessary to establish the facts and determine accountability.

Reaffirming its support for the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the UKPNP said it stood alongside the people of PoJK in their peaceful struggle for fundamental rights, civil liberties, property rights and the rule of law.

Khan said the party would continue raising these concerns at the United Nations and other international diplomatic, political and human rights forums.

The statement further maintained that repression, intimidation and the use of armed force could not suppress the determination of the Kashmiri people or their aspirations.

The UKPNP reiterated its commitment to peaceful democratic struggle, justice, accountability and the protection of fundamental human rights. (ANI)

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