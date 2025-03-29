UKPNP leader Jamil Maqsood urges UNHRC to probe human rights violations in PoJK, PoGB

Geneva [Switzerland], March 29 (ANI): The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) witnessed a strong intervention from Jamil Maqsood, the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), during the General Debate under Agenda Item 4 at its 58th session over human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan.

Addressing the UNHRC, Maqsood highlighted the repression of peaceful protests demanding self-rule and resource sovereignty in these regions. He criticized Pakistan's handling of civil liberties, stating that state-sponsored extremism and enforced disappearances are rampant.

"In Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, extremist groups operate freely under official patronage," Maqsood stated. He condemned the region's de facto Prime Minister for openly promoting militant rhetoric and denounced the mobilization of banned organizations on February 5, observed as "Solidarity Day."

Advertisement

He further mentioned the cases of enforced disappearances, including children like Tabish Zafar, Arslan Zubair, and Saad Haroon, whose fates remain unknown. The case of Raja Mudassar, who was subjected to a secret military trial, was cited as a stark example of the deteriorating human rights situation in the region.

Maqsood also criticized Pakistan's use of blasphemy laws as a tool for political suppression. Citing reports from Pakistan's Human Rights Commission (HRCP), he revealed that over 450 young people face blasphemy charges, with many sentenced to capital punishment and life imprisonment.

Advertisement

"These cases are fabricated," he asserted, adding that activists and human rights defenders are being silenced under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The UKPNP representative urged the UNHRC to take decisive action, calling for Pakistan to abide by its international obligations as a UN member state. He also demanded the establishment of an independent Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate human rights violations in PoJK and PoGB.

Maqsood highlighted the economic exploitation of these regions, where forests and minerals are being plundered, further impoverishing local communities amid rising unemployment. He warned that Islamabad's policies not only threaten the stability of these territories but could also destabilize the entire South Asian region.

The intervention at the UNHRC amplifies the call for international scrutiny and accountability in Pakistan's regions, reinforcing demands for fundamental human rights and regional peace. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)