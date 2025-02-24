UKPNP leader Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri expresses solidarity with Pashtun community at PTM Grand Jirga in Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], February 24 (ANI): United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri delivered a speech at the Pashtuns Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Grand Jirga in Belgium expressing solidarity with the Pashtun community.

Kashmiri highlighted the long history of suffering endured by the Pashtun people, who have faced systemic discrimination, violence, and human rights abuses. He urged the global community to acknowledge their struggles and lend support to their fight for dignity and freedom.

He said, "Today, we stand united in our quest for justice, equality, and human rights for all oppressed communities. The Pashtun people have endured decades of suffering, facing discrimination, violence, and human rights abuses. It is time for the world to recognise their plight and support their struggle for dignity and freedom."

Emphasising the interconnectedness of their struggles, UKPNP chairman affirmed that the Pashtun and Kashmiri communities must unite in their shared quest for justice and accountability. He called for continued efforts to raise awareness about the injustices faced by the Pashtun people, advocating for a future where all individuals can live with dignity and respect.

Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri said, "As the Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party, I extend my solidarity to the Pashtun community. Our struggles are interconnected, and together, we can amplify our voices to demand justice and accountability. We must continue to raise awareness about the injustices faced by the Pashtun people and work towards a future where every individual can live with dignity and respect. Let us stand together in this fight for human rights and justice."

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) is a human rights movement advocating for the protection and rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal regions. It emerged in 2018, demanding justice for victims of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and discrimination.

Led by activists like Manzoor Pashteen, PTM seeks accountability for state violence and greater autonomy for Pashtuns, highlighting issues of security, justice, and socio-economic development. (ANI)

