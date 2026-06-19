DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / UKPNP raises alarm over human rights, food shortages and crackdown on activists in PoJK

UKPNP raises alarm over human rights, food shortages and crackdown on activists in PoJK

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:48 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], June 19 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has alleged a worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), warning of growing public unrest, restrictions on civil liberties, food shortages, and increasing pressure on activists amid the region's ongoing political crisis.

Advertisement

The concerns were raised during an online meeting attended by senior party leaders and representatives from the UK, Europe and PoJK. Discussions focused on recent protest movements, alleged human rights violations, actions against activists, and the broader political situation in the region.

Advertisement

Participants expressed grave concern over recent incidents that they said had resulted in loss of lives and heightened tensions across PoJK. The party described the situation as deeply alarming and accused the authorities of failing to address mounting public grievances.

Advertisement

A major focus of the meeting was the ongoing movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee. UKPNP leaders argued that public demands could no longer be ignored and warned that the failure to engage with protest leaders risked further escalating the crisis.

The party also voiced strong concern over what it described as increasing pressure on activists and civil society groups. Speakers maintained that peaceful protest is a democratic right and alleged that attempts to suppress or discredit public movements were aggravating tensions rather than resolving them.

Advertisement

Participants further highlighted reports of food shortages and disruptions in the supply of essential commodities. According to discussions during the meeting, transportation routes have been affected by prolonged sit-ins and restrictions, resulting in delays in the movement of food and daily necessities.

Quoting sources from the region, party leaders alleged that residents of Rawalakot, Kotli and several other districts under Pakistani administration are facing severe restrictions and mistreatment.

They claimed that the transportation of food and essential household supplies has been obstructed due to road blockades and movement restrictions, worsening hardships for local communities.

The UKPNP further alleged that despite the deteriorating situation, international human rights organisations have remained largely silent and have failed to take meaningful notice of the developments in the region.

Leaders warned that continued disruptions to the supply of essential goods, coupled with rising economic pressures, could push vulnerable communities into a deeper humanitarian crisis.

The meeting emphasized that access to food, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and freedom of movement are fundamental rights that must be protected. Participants also raised concerns over alleged harassment, misuse of authority and administrative failures, calling for immediate corrective measures.

Concluding the session, UKPNP leaders said the situation in PoJK requires urgent international attention and a political response, warning that failure to address public concerns could further intensify instability and public discontent across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts