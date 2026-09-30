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Home / World / UKPNP spokesperson raises rights violations in PoJK at UNHRC session

UKPNP spokesperson raises rights violations in PoJK at UNHRC session

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ANI
Updated At : 07:17 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], September 30 (ANI): United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) central spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to investigate alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including reported extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on fundamental freedoms.

Speaking during the 63rd session of the UNHRC in Geneva under Agenda Item 8, Khan raised concerns over the reported crackdown on the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and its people's rights movement since June 5, 2026. His intervention was delivered on behalf of the NGO “Coup de Pousse” Chaîne de l’Espoir Nord-Sud (C.D.P-C.E.N.S).

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Referring to the principles outlined in the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, Khan called for independent and transparent investigations into the reported deaths of civilians, including Shahzaib Habib, Fahad Barkat, Usman Nazir and Osama Jamil.

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Khan also alleged that authorities have withheld the bodies of some deceased civilians, adding that the families of the victims continue to seek their return. He specifically highlighted the case of 25-year-old Fahad Barkat, who, according to the intervention, was killed at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot while attempting to donate blood. Khan said Barkat's parents have been seeking the return of his body for funeral rites.

Addressing the situation in Rawalakot, Khan alleged that security restrictions, blockades and communication disruptions have affected civilian life and access to essential services. He called for the restoration of freedom of movement and communication and urged that humanitarian assistance reach affected communities without obstruction.

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Khan further called for the release of JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir and other individuals allegedly detained in connection with the movement. He also urged authorities to disclose the whereabouts of missing persons, return withheld remains to families and provide compensation to relatives of victims.

Concluding his intervention, Khan appealed to the UNHRC to urge Pakistan to uphold its international human rights obligations and facilitate an independent UN fact-finding mission to investigate the reported violations and assess the humanitarian situation.

He said greater international attention was needed to protect the rights, dignity and lives of civilians in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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