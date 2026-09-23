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Home / World / UKPNP stages anti-Pakistan protest outside UN over rights violations in PoJK

UKPNP stages anti-Pakistan protest outside UN over rights violations in PoJK

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ANI
Updated At : 10:17 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 (ANI): The United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) organised an anti-Pakistan protest at the Broken Chair outside the United Nations headquarters in Geneva on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, highlighting human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The protesters raised slogans against Pakistan and drew international attention to what they described as continued repression, political restrictions and violations of basic rights in PoJK.

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A major focus of the demonstration was the June 5 firing on peaceful protesters in PoJK. According to the protesters, Pakistani security forces opened fire on demonstrators, killing several civilians and seriously injuring dozens of others.

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The protesters demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible for the alleged use of force against civilians.

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The UKPNP also raised concerns over what it described as the continued breeding and promotion of terrorism in the region, alleging that PoJK has been used for terrorist activities and as a base for promoting terrorism.

Addressing the gathering, UKPNP representatives called upon the international community and UN human rights mechanisms to take note of the situation in PoJK and ensure greater protection of the rights and freedoms of its people.

Speaking with ANI, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the UKPNP, accused Pakistani security forces of severe human rights violations and brutal suppression of protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The UKPNP chairman stated that the local population is facing intense state repression for demanding fundamental rights and fair administration.

"Today, we hold a demonstration against the Pakistani forces who are operating in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir. The people are protesting for their basic rights, but unfortunately, the Government of Pakistan is not ready to accept their immediate demands," Kashmiri said.

He called out Islamabad for ignoring peaceful demands for basic rights and local resource control.

"Above 100 people have been killed. More than 600 people have been enforced disappeared, and almost 1,500 people have been detained," he stated, warning of systemic institutional decay. "The judiciary is totally compromised, and there is no single voice actually allowed in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir to raise for the miseries of the Kashmiris."

Highlighting the economic exploitation and infrastructure collapse in the region, he urged an end to state violence and called on Pakistan to accept the charter of the Joint Awami Action Committee.

"Our people are facing unemployment, harassment, detention, and the hospital infrastructure has almost collapsed," Kashmiri noted. "So today, the demonstration was actually against the brutalities of the Pakistani security forces... Pakistan must change its mentality and accept the demand of the Joint Awami Action Committee."

The protest was held at the Broken Chair, a prominent symbol outside the UN in Geneva, as the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council is underway. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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