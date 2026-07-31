DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / UKPNP urges UN, global powers to intervene over alleged human rights violations in PoJK

UKPNP urges UN, global powers to intervene over alleged human rights violations in PoJK

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:38 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Geneva [Switzerland], July 31 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has called for urgent intervention by the United Nations and the international community over what it described as a worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Advertisement

In a statement issued on X, the party urged global institutions, governments, and human rights organisations to take immediate steps to protect civilians, ensure accountability, and uphold international human rights law.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the UKPNP appealed to the United Nations, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, China, international human rights organisations, and the global media to respond to the reported escalation of violence in the region.

Advertisement

The party stated that every individual has the inherent right to life, liberty, personal security, and the protection of property. It asserted that residents of PoJK should be able to take lawful measures to protect their lives, property, and personal safety in accordance with the law.

Highlighting international legal protections, the UKPNP referred to several globally recognised human rights instruments, including Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, Article 4 of the American Convention on Human Rights, and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights. The party said these international frameworks collectively recognise and protect the fundamental right to life.

Advertisement

Expressing concern over the reported situation in the region, the UKPNP alleged that more than 100 Kashmiris have lost their lives since June 5, 2026, while several hundred people have been critically injured. The party further claimed that hundreds of individuals have been subjected to enforced disappearances by Pakistani security forces.

The statement also referred to reports of violence on July 27 and 28, alleging that around 40 Kashmiris were killed in Rawalakot, Mirpur, and other parts of PoJK. It further claimed that many others were injured and arrested during the reported incidents.

The UKPNP stated that the alleged use of excessive or unlawful force against peaceful civilians would constitute a serious violation of international human rights law and could amount to crimes under international law.

Calling for an international response, the party urged the United Nations and other global stakeholders to facilitate impartial and independent investigations into the reported incidents. It also appealed for measures to ensure the protection of civilians and encourage compliance with international human rights obligations.

Reiterating its position, the UKPNP said that safeguarding human life, ensuring accountability for alleged human rights violations, and pursuing a peaceful resolution to disputes remain essential for achieving justice, stability, and lasting peace in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts