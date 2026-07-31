UKPNP urges UN, global powers to intervene over alleged human rights violations in PoJK

Geneva [Switzerland], July 31 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has called for urgent intervention by the United Nations and the international community over what it described as a worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

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In a statement issued on X, the party urged global institutions, governments, and human rights organisations to take immediate steps to protect civilians, ensure accountability, and uphold international human rights law.

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According to the statement, the UKPNP appealed to the United Nations, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, China, international human rights organisations, and the global media to respond to the reported escalation of violence in the region.

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The party stated that every individual has the inherent right to life, liberty, personal security, and the protection of property. It asserted that residents of PoJK should be able to take lawful measures to protect their lives, property, and personal safety in accordance with the law.

Highlighting international legal protections, the UKPNP referred to several globally recognised human rights instruments, including Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, Article 4 of the American Convention on Human Rights, and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights. The party said these international frameworks collectively recognise and protect the fundamental right to life.

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Expressing concern over the reported situation in the region, the UKPNP alleged that more than 100 Kashmiris have lost their lives since June 5, 2026, while several hundred people have been critically injured. The party further claimed that hundreds of individuals have been subjected to enforced disappearances by Pakistani security forces.

The statement also referred to reports of violence on July 27 and 28, alleging that around 40 Kashmiris were killed in Rawalakot, Mirpur, and other parts of PoJK. It further claimed that many others were injured and arrested during the reported incidents.

The UKPNP stated that the alleged use of excessive or unlawful force against peaceful civilians would constitute a serious violation of international human rights law and could amount to crimes under international law.

Calling for an international response, the party urged the United Nations and other global stakeholders to facilitate impartial and independent investigations into the reported incidents. It also appealed for measures to ensure the protection of civilians and encourage compliance with international human rights obligations.

Reiterating its position, the UKPNP said that safeguarding human life, ensuring accountability for alleged human rights violations, and pursuing a peaceful resolution to disputes remain essential for achieving justice, stability, and lasting peace in the region. (ANI)

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