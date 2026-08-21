UKPNP urges UN, international community to act over human rights situation in PoJK

London [UK], August 21 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has urged the United Nations and the international community to press Pakistan to immediately stop what it described as the excessive and lethal use of force against peaceful protesters and civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

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In a post on X by Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson for the UKPNP, the party expressed grave concern over reported civilian deaths and injuries, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, communication blackouts, restrictions on movement and punitive measures targeting peaceful political activists and human rights defenders.

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According to Khan's post, information shared by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), along with reports published in international media, indicates that dozens of Kashmiris have been killed since June 5, 2026. The UKPNP also claimed that hundreds of people have reportedly been arrested or detained, while families continue to seek information about the whereabouts of their relatives.

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The UKPNP has also called for the immediate restoration of mobile networks, internet connectivity and other communication services. As cited in Khan's post, the continued restrictions have isolated communities and left millions of Kashmiris living in the diaspora unable to communicate with their families.

The party further raised concerns over what it described as a series of punitive measures, including the placement of individuals under Schedule IV, blocking or suspension of passports and identity documents, blocking of mobile SIM cards, freezing or restrictions on bank accounts, restrictions on freedom of movement, arbitrary arrests and detention, and alleged intimidation of peaceful political activists and human rights defenders.

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As mentioned by Khan on X, the UKPNP called for the immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of all detained and reportedly disappeared persons. It said detainees should be provided access to their families, lawyers and medical assistance, along with an independent and impartial judicial process.

The party also demanded the immediate release of individuals who were detained solely for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights.

The UKPNP further called for the immediate and unconditional return of the bodies of deceased protesters that it said were reportedly still being withheld by authorities. According to Khan's post, families should be allowed to conduct dignified burials without coercion, intimidation, or conditions being imposed on them.

The UKPNP also called for independent investigations into allegations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, unlawful detention, and excessive use of force, as well as allegations involving the destruction or vandalism of homes, shops, businesses, and private property.

As cited by Khan, the party said individuals found responsible for criminal conduct should be held accountable through credible and impartial legal processes.

The UKPNP further stated that Pakistan, as a member of the United Nations and a State Party to major international human rights instruments, has obligations to respect and protect fundamental human rights.

The party called for the restoration and protection of freedom of movement, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, access to communications, legal representation, healthcare, and essential services. It also demanded the restoration of blocked passports, identity documents, SIM cards, and bank accounts.

The party maintained that passports and identity documents should not be used as instruments of political coercion or retaliation against individuals exercising peaceful political rights, as highlighted in Khan's post on X. (ANI)

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