 Ukraine tells West it needs over $6 billion more to rebuild : The Tribune India

Ukraine tells West it needs over $6 billion more to rebuild

After nearly 16 months of Russia's war on Ukraine that has destroyed homes, hospitals and other critical infrastructure, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened the conference with an appeal to businesses and governments to do more to help rebuild

Ukraine tells West it needs over $6 billion more to rebuild

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a speech via videolink at the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Britain June 21, 2023. Reuters



London, June 21  

Ukraine called on Wednesday for Western countries to pledge over $6 billion more to help the country rebuild over the next 12 months, saying Russia's war meant Kyiv was facing the largest reconstruction project in Europe since World War Two.

At a conference in London where Britain, the United States and the European Union pledged billions of dollars in additional help, Ukraine said it needed yet more capital and also commitments to specific projects to not only recover but to develop into a powerful member of the Western world.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal put the price tag at more than $6 billion over the next 12 months, a shortfall he said he would try to cover during the conference which Britain hopes will cement its position as a leading supporter of Kyiv.

"We have set an ambitious goal of securing pledges for this amount as a result of this conference," he said.

While expressing thanks for the support so far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was blunt - Kyiv also needed concrete commitments to projects that will help Ukraine not only recover but to further modernise.

After nearly 16 months of Russia's war on Ukraine that has destroyed homes, hospitals and other critical infrastructure, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened the conference with an appeal to businesses and governments to do more to help rebuild.

Addressing the key difficulty for most companies wanting to invest in Ukraine - insurance against war damage and destruction - Sunak announced the London Conference Framework for War Risk Insurance, which could pave the way for derisking investment, though he was light on details.

"Together with our allies we will maintain our support for Ukraine's defence and for the counteroffensive, and we'll stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes as they continue to win this war," Sunak told the conference, which brought together more than 1,000 public and private sector decision makers.

He said the London Conference Framework was "a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act".

MORE AID OFFERS

Sunak unveiled measures including $3 billion of additional guarantees to unlock World Bank lending, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros for 2024-27.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered $1.3 billion in additional aid, including $520 million towards helping overhaul its energy grid.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin was offering an additional 381 million euros in humanitarian assistance in 2023.

But Zelenskiy, speaking via video link, said Ukraine needed more targeted help in "real projects" that would spur growth in an economy he said had moved far away from the oligarchic model of Ukraine's immediate post-Soviet era.

Ukraine is seeking up to $40 billion to fund the first part of a "Green Marshall Plan" to rebuild its economy, including developing a coal-free steel industry, a senior Ukrainian official said before the conference.

The total bill will be huge, with Ukraine, the World Bank, the European Commission and the United Nations estimating in March that the cost was at $411 billion for the first year of the war. It could easily reach more than $1 trillion.

Western officials hope the conference will encourage the private sector to harness its resources to help speed Ukraine's reconstruction by investing in small and medium-scale projects.

Sunak said more than 400 companies from 38 countries had signed up to the Ukraine Business Compact, a statement of support for Ukraine's recovery.

But companies might still want to know whether nations can agree on a way of providing insurance against war damage and destruction. It was not clear how far the launch of the London Conference Framework for War Risk Insurance would help ease such concerns. Reuters

 

#England #Europe #London #Rishi Sunak #Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SGPC rejects bill for free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple; says will not be allowed to be implemented

2
Entertainment

Virat Kohli charges whopping Rs 8.9 crore for each post on Instagram! His net worth is Rs 1050 crore: Report

3
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

4
Amritsar

From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter's meteoric rise

5
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

6
Jalandhar

Kapurthala: SHO, ASI booked for letting off drug smuggler after accepting Rs 21 lakh bribe

7
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance shares 'secret' list of 48 tainted revenue officials with govt

8
Himachal

Himachal girl Sakshi Kochhar becomes youngest Indian to get commercial pilot licence

9
Punjab

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

10
Nation

17-year old anomaly, where generals were getting lower pay than juniors, ends as government finally implements High Court orders

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter's meteoric rise

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Hollywood actors to Navy Seal veterans, diplomats to spiritualists, Modi’s Yoga outreach to mirror the world

PM Modi’s yoga outreach mirrors the world—from Hollywood actors to Navy Seal veterans, diplomats to spiritualists

PM’s International Yoga Day outreach from the UN headquarter...

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Holi, other Hindu festivals on campuses days after students play with colours at Islamabad university

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

Students had celebrated Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University, a s...

ED raids aides of Uddhav, Sanjay Raut in Rs 12,000 crore BMC Covid scam case

ED raids aides of Uddhav, Sanjay Raut in Rs 12,000 crore BMC Covid scam case

Last year, the CAG conducted a special probe and uncovered a...

Ninth International Yoga Day: PM Modi calls coming together of more than 180 countries on India’s call ‘historic’

Ninth International Yoga Day: PM Modi calls coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call 'historic'

India’s soft power on display, from late Sushma Swaraj in 20...

Woman killed by 'tantrik' on pretext of changing gender in UP, her same-sex partner arrested

Woman killed by 'tantrik' on pretext of changing gender in UP, her same-sex partner arrested

Police recovered 11 bones from near Sagar's house and have s...


Cities

View All

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter's meteoric rise

Resolve Gurbani broadcast issue amicably: Akal Takht Jathedar

Despite banned by Centre, 13 travel agents still functioning in four districts: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Knotty Affair: Cable cos causing problems to Mohini Park area residents in Amritsar

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

Punjab Police bust Pak-ISI backed cross border drug smuggling module; two operatives held from Mohali

Proposed MBBS college in Sarangpur to gear up for eight disciplines

Rainy spell forecast for today, weekend in Chandigarh

PGI using non-invasive therapies to save infants with heart ailments

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre’s services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre's services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Will take Centre’s ordinance to SC: Kejriwal

Gurugram green belts all set to be revamped

Rs 4 lakh looted in Noida

Jailed gangster's property worth Rs 2.49 cr attached

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in ~21L drug bribery case

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

Cable mess: Smart City, Jalandhar, entangled in web of wires; residents worried, officials indifferent

Phagwara: Woman ‘sold’ in Dubai; agent held

Map of 85 wards of Jalandhar MC finally out, Congress raises objections

Varsity Bill to increase political interference, caution academics

Major fire breaks out in factory

Major fire breaks out in factory

9-yr-old singer to represent Punjab on Yoga Day in Odisha

42% of state’s ZED-certified MSMEs from Ludhiana district

MC 1st in state to launch UPID cards for properties

Man thrashed, shot at in broad daylight

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Farm fires: SDMs asked to draw up plans to curb stubble burning

Final phase of paddy sowing begins today

International Yoga Day: Health Dept commemorates Yoga Week

Milestone academy win triangular cricket meet