Ukraine: All women, children and elderly out of Mariupol steel plant

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), May 7
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says all women, children and elderly have been evacuated from a Mariupol steel mill long besieged by Russian forces.
Iryna Vereshchuk made the announcement on Saturday.
She said: “The president’s order has been carried out: all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed.”
She did not elaborate. The Russian news agency Tass had reported that 50 civilians were evacuated from the plant on Saturday. A similar number left on Friday.
The civilians had been holding up in the plant with Ukrainian fighters making a final stand to prevent a complete takeover of Mariupol. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant
Bagga seeks stay on arrest warrant issued by Mohali court on...
Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant
AAP accuses BJP and its governments of protecting its 'goon'...
LPG price hiked by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,000 mark in most places
Second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices ...
CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case
Searches carried out at three properties of Amargarh MLA in ...
Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids
Amargarh legislator claims he is not involved in family busi...