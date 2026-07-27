Ukraine blames Russia for Black Sea shipping threats, seeks talks with India

Ukraine on Monday blamed Russia for the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea, saying Moscow’s attacks had turned civilian navigation into an increasingly dangerous undertaking, while expressing condolences over the deaths of Indian seafarers and seeking early talks with India on maritime security.

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In a statement issued by its embassy in New Delhi, Ukraine said Russia’s attacks in the Black Sea during 2025 and 2026 had resulted in numerous civilian casualties among seafarers, maritime pilots and merchant vessel crews, including strikes on port infrastructure and ships using Ukraine’s maritime export corridor.

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The embassy said Kyiv had consistently warned its international partners, including senior Indian officials, about the growing risks to civilian navigation arising from Russia’s actions in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

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“The Embassy of Ukraine in India firmly believes that threats and risks to civilian navigation arising from Russia’s aggressive actions in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov can be minimised through an immediate response to preventive warnings regarding the security situation in the region,” the statement said.

Ukraine said it had also informed partner countries of measures being taken to prevent the delivery of military cargo and disrupt logistical routes supporting Russia’s war effort.

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It added that these concerns had been formally raised at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), including through circular letters issued on June 12 and June 26 this year.

Welcoming India’s recent maritime advisory, the embassy noted that the Directorate General of Maritime Administration’s circular, issued on July 23, had alerted Indian ships and foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian seafarers about the security situation in the Black Sea.

It said timely preventive measures by competent authorities were crucial to protecting civilian seafarers and ensuring safe navigation.

The embassy also conveyed its “profound sympathy” to the families of Indian sailors who have lost their lives amid the worsening security situation in the Black Sea.

It said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressing condolences and proposing an early conversation between the two foreign ministers to discuss the evolving security situation in the region.

“The only sustainable way to restore maritime security is to increase international pressure on the Russian Federation to end its attacks on civilian shipping,” the statement said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of growing concern in India after five Indian seafarers were killed in two separate attacks on commercial vessels operating in the Black Sea within a week.

One Indian sailor was killed aboard MV OMORFI, while four others died in a missile strike on MV Golden Leo departing Ukraine’s Odesa port, prompting New Delhi to issue strong diplomatic protests over attacks on commercial shipping and the safety of civilian seafarers.