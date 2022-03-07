UKRAINE CRISIS: ‘No plans to join N-club’

The Ukraine Government has said it had no plans to rejoin the nuclear club, having given up its nuclear arms in 1994 following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Prez vows to rebuild nation

We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities. —Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian president

Musk’s Starlink now in Ukraine

Israel PM Naftali Bennett welcomes a group of orphans from Ukraine at the Ben Gurion Airport. Bennett spoke to Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, their third conversation in two days. Reuters

Lviv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk for giving Ukraine access to his company’s satellite Internet system, Starlink. “I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds,” Zelenskyy said in a tweet. AP

Not military op but a war

Rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery. Pope Francis

Mastercard, Visa suspend ops in Russia

New York: Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said on Saturday. Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks would no longer be supported by its network and any card issued outside the country would not work at Russian stores or ATMs. AP