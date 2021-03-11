Ukraine crisis: Pelosi in Kyiv, pledges US support

Warsaw, May 1

A US congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the courage of the Ukrainian people in remarks during a visit to Poland on Sunday, a day after a surprise trip to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymr Zelenskyy.

The American legislators assessed Ukraine's needs for the next phase of the war, with Pelosi vowing that Washington would stand with the country until it defeats Russia.

Pelosi, a California Democrat who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president, was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia's war began more than two months ago.

Nancy Pelosi with Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy. AP

Her previously unannounced visit came just days after Moscow bombed the Ukrainian capital while the UN secretary-general was there. Pelosi and over five US lawmakers met for three hours late on Saturday Zelenskyy and his top aides to get a first-hand assessment of the war effort to date.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Poland, the delegation members were unanimous in praising Ukraine's defences so far, in painting the battle of one as good against evil and in assuring continued long-term US military, humanitarian and economic support.

Their visit came two days after US President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to bolster Ukraine's fight against Russia, more than twice the size of the initial $13.6 billion aid measure that Congress enacted early last month and now is almost drained. — AP

50 evacuated from Azovstal plant

Bezimenne: More than 50 civilians were evacuated on Sunday from Mariupol’s Azovstal steel works in a convoy with vehicles bearing United Nations symbols, signalling a deal had been struck to ease the ordeal of the most destructive siege in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The city is under Russian control but some fighters and civilians remain holed up in the Azovstal works — a vast Soviet-era plant founded under Josef Stalin and designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack. Reuters

‘Cyber soldiers’ targeting leaders: UK

London: Russian “cyber soldiers" have launched a new offensive against foreign leaders, targeting social media platforms with a large-scale disinformation campaign that seeks to legitimise the invasion of Ukraine, according to research funded by the UK. AP