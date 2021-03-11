UKRAINE CRISIS: Russian missiles strike Kyiv; Putin warns West on supplies

Kyiv, June 5

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine's government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven't yet struck”.

The cryptic threat of a military escalation from the Russian leader didn't specify what the new targets might be, but it comes days after the US announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance to Ukraine, including weapons. — AP