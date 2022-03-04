UKRAINE CRISIS: Russians besiege ports; 1 mn displaced

Kyiv, March 3
More than one million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said on Thursday, as Russian forces pressed their assaults on the country's second-largest city and two strategic seaports.
The tally the UN refugee agency released was reached on Wednesday and amounts to more than 2 per cent of Ukraine's population being forced out of the country in seven days. The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, a city of about 1.5 million people where residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the city's train station and pressed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.
Britain's Defence Ministry said Mariupol, a large city on the Azov Sea, was encircled by Russian forces. The status of another vital port, Kherson, a Black Sea shipbuilding city of 2,80,000, remained unclear. The mayor said there were no Ukrainian forces in Kyiv— but he said the Ukrainian flag was still flying over it. — AP
We aim to stop Ukraine from joining NATO, says Lavrov
Moscow: The Russian military operation against Ukraine is aimed, among other things, at ensuring that Kyiv does not join NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television on Thursday. Reuters
Kherson under control, claims Russia
- Moscow claims to have taken complete control of Kherson, which would be the biggest city to fall in the invasion thus far
- Russian forces have renewed effort to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, say Ukrainian officials
- Investigators from the International Criminal Court set off for the war-torn country to probe possible war crimes
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomes the passengers
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...