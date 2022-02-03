Ukraine crisis: US sending more troops to Europe

WASHINGTON, February 2

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Wednesday the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine, moving to shield NATO allies from potential spill over if war erupts.

The deployments to Poland and Romania are above and beyond the 8,500 US troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed.

The moves aim to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a major Russian military build-up near Ukraine. — Reuters