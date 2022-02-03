Ukraine crisis: US sending more troops to Europe

WASHINGTON, February 2
US President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Wednesday the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine, moving to shield NATO allies from potential spill over if war erupts.
The deployments to Poland and Romania are above and beyond the 8,500 US troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed.
The moves aim to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a major Russian military build-up near Ukraine. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
China suffered higher losses than reported: Australian newspaper on Galwan Valley clash
The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
Indian-American body urges Biden to reject appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan envoy to US
FIIDS is a US-based institute for US-India policy studies an...
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...