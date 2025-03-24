Ukraine Defence Minister Rustem Umerov calls meeting with US "productive" ahead of peace talks

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 24 (ANI): Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov shared details of the meeting held with the United States ahead of the peace talks which are set to take place on Monday between Russia and the US.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Umerov said that the meeting was productive and focused, with issues such as energy being discussed between the two parties.

He reiterated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's stand for securing a "just and lasting peace," not only for Ukraine but for Europe at large.

"We have concluded our meeting with the American team. The discussion was productive and focused -- we addressed key points including energy. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's goal is to secure a just and lasting peace for our country and our people -- and, by extension, for all of Europe. We are working to make that goal a reality", he said.

https://x.com/rustem_umerov/status/1903908261016870980

In a previous post he had highlighted the agenda of the discussion of talks. This included the protection of energy facilities and critical infrastructure.

Umerov had highlighted that the Ukrainian delegation comprised of energy and military experts from both naval and air components.

https://x.com/rustem_umerov/status/1903833939698930144

As per France24, this meeting precedes talks between the US and Russian delegations which are scheduled for today.

The meetings follow a series of talks held in Saudi Arabia, first between the US and Russia, and then later between the US and Ukraine, when Kiev accepted a 30-day truce proposal.

Trump recently held separate discussions with Putin and Zelenskyy, aiming to broker a ceasefire. While the talks did not result in a comprehensive 30-day truce, Putin agreed to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure for the period, a condition Zelenskyy accepted. However, despite the temporary agreement, both sides have since accused each other of targeting energy facilities, further complicating the peace process. (ANI)

