Ukraine exodus reaches 1.45 million, says UN agency

Geneva, March 5
The International Organisation for Migration says the number of people who have left Ukraine since fighting began has now reached 1.45 million.
The UN migration agency, citing figures from government ministries in countries where they have arrived, said Saturday that 787,300 of them went to Poland. Some 228,700 fled to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.
The IOM said that nationals of 138 countries have crossed Ukraine’s borders into neighbouring nations. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims ceasefire violation by Russian forces delaying Mariupol evacuation
The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)
Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Indian Embassy in Ukraine
Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fightin...
NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions
However, the Commission has said that the candidates must co...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...