Ukraine extends condolences on loss of lives of Indian seafarers in Black Sea

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Embassy of Ukraine in India on Monday said that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha extended condolences to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the loss of lives of Indian seafarers amid the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea.

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In a press statement issued on Monday, the Embassy said that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote a letter of condolence to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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The Embassy of Ukraine extended its profound sympathy to the families of the Indian seafarers who lost their lives as a result of the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea.

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The statement expressed anticipation for a call to take place between Sybiha and Jaishankar to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea region.

"We hope that, following the relevant proposal made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a conversation between the foreign ministers of our two countries will take place in the nearest future to discuss in detail the current security situation in the Black Sea region," the statement said.

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The statement comes amid an evolving situation in the Black Sea as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

On Sunday, a merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals on board was struck at the port of Odesa and two of them are safe while information is awaited regarding the other two persons, India's Embassy in Ukraine said.

On July 19, four Indian nationals have been killed in an attack on the vessel MV Golden Leo during departure from the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Sunday evening, while one is critically injured.

With the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remaining highly volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government has advised Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in the region to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments.

In a detailed advisory for Indian nationals undertaking employment on commercial vessels operating in Black Sea region, the Ministry of External Affairs said it should be ensured that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards.

It said Indian nationals requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region. (ANI)

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