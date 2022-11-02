Ukraine fights back, halts Russia's march

Kyiv, November 1

Russia ordered civilians to leave a swath of Ukraine along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of the occupied territory.

Russia had previously ordered civilians out of a pocket it controls on the west bank of the river, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing to capture the city of Kherson.

Russian-installed officials said on Tuesday they were now extending that order to a 15-km (9-mile) buffer zone along the east bank too.

Ukraine says the evacuations include forced deportations from occupied territory, a war crime. Russia, which claims to have annexed the area, says it is taking civilians to safety because of the risk Ukraine might use ‘prohibited’ war methods.

Kherson mayor, Saldo, identified seven towns on the east bank that would be evacuated, comprising the main populated settlements along that stretch of the river. — Reuters

#Russia #Ukraine